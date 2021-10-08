Dr. Allen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chriss Allen, PHD
Dr. Chriss Allen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Oceanside, CA.
- 1 2125 S El Camino Real Ste 206, Oceanside, CA 92054 Directions (760) 598-4528
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
I worked with Dr. Allen for about a year or more. She helped me get through a very hard period in my life. She is extremely empathetic, compassionate and kind. I would recommend her services to anyone.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1710100490
Dr. Allen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
