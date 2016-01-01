Chris Wade has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Chris Wade, PA-C
Overview
Chris Wade, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Peoria, IL.
Chris Wade works at
Locations
Methodist Medical Center of Illinois221 NE GLEN OAK AVE, Peoria, IL 61636 Directions (309) 672-5522
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Chris Wade, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1568425924
Frequently Asked Questions
Chris Wade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Chris Wade. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chris Wade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chris Wade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chris Wade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.