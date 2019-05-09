Chris Muller, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chris Muller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Chris Muller, CH
Chris Muller, CH is a Chiropractor in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from National University.
Locations
Thomas S Branigan2835 WILLIAM ST, Buffalo, NY 14227 Directions (716) 894-2959
- 2 3083 William St, Cheektowaga, NY 14227 Directions (716) 894-2959
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Had my first visit with Dr Muller...office and staff were friendly and clean,appointment was on time. He explained everything and took he's time with questions and concerns I had. First night in awhile I was able to sleep though the night without waking up to pain. I wish I would of read he's reviews and seen him sooner. Great doctor with knowledge and patients!
- Chiropractic
- English
- National University
- Erie Community College
Chris Muller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Chris Muller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Chris Muller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chris Muller.
