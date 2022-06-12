Chris Moorman, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chris Moorman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Chris Moorman, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Chris Moorman, PA is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Chris Moorman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Office150 S Mount Auburn Rd Ste 342, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 331-5677Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- AlohaCare
- Altura Benefits
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cigna
- Community Health Group
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- DenteMax
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Florida Blue
- Freedom Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medica
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Midwest Health Plan
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Optimum HealthCare
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
- UniCare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealth Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Chris Moorman?
It's was a pleasure to meet him, as well as his staff, they are kind, caring, and dedicated to helping you along your healing process. I feel at peace during my appointment; this is just my second visit and the waiting area is clean and comfortable!
About Chris Moorman, PA
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1245239417
Frequently Asked Questions
Chris Moorman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Chris Moorman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chris Moorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chris Moorman works at
7 patients have reviewed Chris Moorman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chris Moorman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chris Moorman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chris Moorman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.