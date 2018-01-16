Dr. Chris Modrall-Miller, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modrall-Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Modrall-Miller, PHD
Overview
Dr. Chris Modrall-Miller, PHD is a Psychologist in Fairfield, OH.
Dr. Modrall-Miller works at
Locations
Michael E Miller MD1248 Nilles Rd Ste 8, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 269-4218
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have recommended Dr. Modrall to several friends when asked if I knew an exceptional clinician. She is knowledgeable, competent, and caring. She has consistently stayed in contact with my doctor regarding my condition. The quality of my life and my ability to understand and effectively deal my condition have both significantly improved. My life is now worth living.
About Dr. Chris Modrall-Miller, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1083707335
Dr. Modrall-Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Modrall-Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Modrall-Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Modrall-Miller works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Modrall-Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modrall-Miller.
