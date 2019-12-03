See All Chiropractors in New York, NY
Chris Koultukis, LAC is a Chiropractor in New York, NY. 

Chris Koultukis works at Nios Spa in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nios Spa
    315 W 57th St Ste 308, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 580-2900

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Based on 3 ratings

Dr. Koultukis is first rate. Very knowledgeable, personable, and thoroughly dedicated to his craft. I have been to him 4 times for various issues, and each time has been a success. HIGHLY recommended.
Margaret W. — Dec 03, 2019
About Chris Koultukis, LAC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1194866467
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Chris Koultukis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Chris Koultukis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Chris Koultukis works at Nios Spa in New York, NY. View the full address on Chris Koultukis’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Chris Koultukis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chris Koultukis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chris Koultukis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chris Koultukis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

