Dr. Chris Cotner, ND

Psychiatry
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chris Cotner, ND is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Bastyr University.

Dr. Cotner works at The Evergreen Clinic Integrative Behavioral Health, Kirkland, WA in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Naturopathic Psychiatrist
    12025 115th Ave NE Ste 200 Bldg D, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 821-1810

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 07, 2018
    Chris has a great gift in helping guide me through my mid-life years. He has great compassion and care. I am so thankful to have him during the difficult times in my life. I don't know where I would be today. I would be very likely to recommend Chris to family and friends.
    Bothell — May 07, 2018
    About Dr. Chris Cotner, ND

    • Psychiatry
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760548978
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    • Bastyr University
    • Michigan State University
