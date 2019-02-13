Dr. Chonda Washington, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Washington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chonda Washington, OD
Overview
Dr. Chonda Washington, OD is an Optometrist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Washington works at
Locations
Eyecarecenter6311 Carmel Rd Ste 102, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (844) 206-7891
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is a wonderful doctor and cares for her patients. I have followed her a few places she has worked and she always provides the best advice and care! I have worn glasses and contacts for over 50 years and she is well worth seeing.
About Dr. Chonda Washington, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Washington has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Washington accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Washington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Washington works at
Dr. Washington has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Washington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Washington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.