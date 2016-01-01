Chiou-Yan Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chiou-Yan Lai, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Chiou-Yan Lai, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ.
Chiou-Yan Lai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arizona Medical Clinic1847 W Heatherbrae Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 274-2100
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Chiou-Yan Lai?
About Chiou-Yan Lai, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1801347901
Frequently Asked Questions
Chiou-Yan Lai works at
Chiou-Yan Lai has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Chiou-Yan Lai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chiou-Yan Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chiou-Yan Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.