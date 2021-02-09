See All Nurse Practitioners in Winchester, VA
Overview

Ching Hon is a Nurse Practitioner in Winchester, VA. 

Ching Hon works at Winchester Community Mental Hlt in Winchester, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Winchester Community Mental Health Center Inc
    36 Ricketts Dr, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 535-1112
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 09, 2021
    Ching is so welcoming, sweet, friendly and she actually cares... During a really difficult time she showed true compassion, empathy and kindness when I had no one else. She helped me out of a dark time by reminding me how resilient I could be and that the only one standing in my way of success was myself. When I lost my mom, she was the steadfast voice of wisdom I needed.
    S. Page — Feb 09, 2021
    Photo: Ching Hon
    About Ching Hon

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851814743
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ching Hon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Ching Hon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ching Hon works at Winchester Community Mental Hlt in Winchester, VA. View the full address on Ching Hon’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Ching Hon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ching Hon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ching Hon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ching Hon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

