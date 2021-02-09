Ching Hon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ching Hon
Overview
Ching Hon is a Nurse Practitioner in Winchester, VA.
Ching Hon works at
Locations
Winchester Community Mental Health Center Inc36 Ricketts Dr, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 535-1112
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Ching is so welcoming, sweet, friendly and she actually cares... During a really difficult time she showed true compassion, empathy and kindness when I had no one else. She helped me out of a dark time by reminding me how resilient I could be and that the only one standing in my way of success was myself. When I lost my mom, she was the steadfast voice of wisdom I needed.
About Ching Hon
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851814743
