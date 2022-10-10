Dr. Cox has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chikako Cox, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chikako Cox, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Columbus, OH.
Dr. Cox works at
Locations
Chikako Inoue Cox Ph D LLC3805 N High St Ste 304, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 725-9134
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chikako Inoue Cox saved my life. Those of you out there waiting for help and looking for a great expert, I'm calling out to you! Do yourself a favor and consult her without waiting a second. I tried others before, but none of them listened to me as carefully as Dr. Cox. She immediately understood my difficulties and offered solutions. She was able to guide even a difficult and insecure person like me. I cannot thank her enough for her friendly approach and what she has given me. I will be forever grateful to her.
About Dr. Chikako Cox, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1407075260
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
