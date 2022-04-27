Chhavi Lal, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chhavi Lal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Chhavi Lal, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Chhavi Lal, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology (Physician Assistant), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Quinnipiac University Physician Assistant Program and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Chhavi Lal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Consultants3280 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 101, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 351-7546Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturday7:00am - 4:30pmSunday7:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Chhavi Lal?
Very professional, knowledgeable, friendly and prompt. All my concerns were addressed. I would highly recommend physician assistant Chhavi Lal
About Chhavi Lal, PA-C
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1336186808
Education & Certifications
- Quinnipiac University Physician Assistant Program
- Univeristy Of Arkansas Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Chhavi Lal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Chhavi Lal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chhavi Lal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chhavi Lal works at
7 patients have reviewed Chhavi Lal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chhavi Lal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chhavi Lal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chhavi Lal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.