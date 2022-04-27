Overview

Chhavi Lal, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology (Physician Assistant), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Quinnipiac University Physician Assistant Program and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Chhavi Lal works at Dermatology Consultants in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.