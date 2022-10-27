Cheyenne Whisenant, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cheyenne Whisenant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cheyenne Whisenant, MS
Overview
Cheyenne Whisenant, MS is a Counselor in Fort Payne, AL.
Cheyenne Whisenant works at
Locations
Limestone Behavioral Health Services, INC.204 Alabama Ave Sw, Fort Payne, AL 35967 Directions (256) 979-1777Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Cheyenne is very upfront and reliable. I will never go to another therapist I love her and her honesty.
About Cheyenne Whisenant, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1508304775
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheyenne Whisenant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Cheyenne Whisenant accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cheyenne Whisenant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Cheyenne Whisenant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheyenne Whisenant.
