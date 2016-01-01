See All Family Doctors in Delran, NJ
Chetna Tailor, APN Icon-share Share Profile

Chetna Tailor, APN

Family Medicine
4.5 (97)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview

Chetna Tailor, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Delran, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University Hopsital and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Chetna Tailor works at Jefferson Health in Delran, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health
    8008 Route 130 Bldg A, Delran, NJ 08075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 97 ratings
Patient Ratings (97)
5 Star
(69)
4 Star
(20)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
About Chetna Tailor, APN

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 7 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1093257008
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hopsital
Frequently Asked Questions

Chetna Tailor, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chetna Tailor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Chetna Tailor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Chetna Tailor works at Jefferson Health in Delran, NJ. View the full address on Chetna Tailor’s profile.

97 patients have reviewed Chetna Tailor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chetna Tailor.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chetna Tailor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chetna Tailor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

