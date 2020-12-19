Chester Hendershot, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chester Hendershot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Chester Hendershot, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Chester Hendershot, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tulsa, OK.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10462 S 82nd East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 364-5698
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I go to Chester frequently. He’s really nice and understanding. He remembers big events I have in my life. And he’s willing to try both traditional and aggressive new ways to battle my depression and anxiety.
About Chester Hendershot, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, Spanish
- 1326553256
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma City University
Frequently Asked Questions
