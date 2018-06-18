See All Counselors in San Antonio, TX
Cheryllann Grimsley, LPC is a Counselor in San Antonio, TX. 

Cheryllann Grimsley works at Diana R. Galvan Pllc in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diana R. Galvan Pllc
    11122 Wurzbach Rd Ste 301, San Antonio, TX 78230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 699-0345
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 18, 2018
    I've been seeing Ms. Grimsley for approx. 6 years. Her office is clean, welcoming, and like home. She has it set up for adults and children of all ages. I'm comfortable in her office! Ms. Grimsley also has lots of knowledge in a huge range of areas. She helped me survive grief due to child loss, recently taught me all about narcissism and counsels me through divorce. Flexible with appointments and cancelations. I highly recommend her to anyone. I can talk to her about anything.
    Y Gomez in San Antonio — Jun 18, 2018
    About Cheryllann Grimsley, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275759714
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cheryllann Grimsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cheryllann Grimsley works at Diana R. Galvan Pllc in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Cheryllann Grimsley’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Cheryllann Grimsley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryllann Grimsley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheryllann Grimsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheryllann Grimsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

