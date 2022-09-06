See All Family And Marriage Counselors in San Jose, CA
Overview

Cheryl Zatkin-Steres, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Jose, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4320 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 248-3717
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Cheryl Zatkin-Steres, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629282553
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.