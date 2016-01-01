See All Physicians Assistants in Williamsville, NY
Cheryl White-Davis, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Cheryl White-Davis, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (85)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Cheryl White-Davis, PA is a physician assistant in Williamsville, NY. She currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tulsa Dermatology Clinic
    325 Essjay Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 630-1102
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Cigna

About Cheryl White-Davis, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1922016138
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 85 ratings
Patient Ratings (85)
5 Star
(82)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Cheryl White-Davis?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Cheryl White-Davis, PA
How would you rate your experience with Cheryl White-Davis, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Cheryl White-Davis to family and friends

Cheryl White-Davis' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Cheryl White-Davis

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cheryl White-Davis, PA.

Frequently Asked Questions

Cheryl White-Davis, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cheryl White-Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Cheryl White-Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

85 patients have reviewed Cheryl White-Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryl White-Davis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheryl White-Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheryl White-Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.