Cheryl Thurman, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cheryl Thurman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cheryl Thurman, FNP
Overview
Cheryl Thurman, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Cheryl Thurman works at
Locations
-
1
Leesgate9115 Leesgate Rd Ste A, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 429-8011
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cheryl Thurman?
I think Cheryl is an excellent provider. She listens to me and takes the time to figure out what is going on. I trust her to make the right decisions in my medical care.
About Cheryl Thurman, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912008251
Education & Certifications
- I.U.P.U.I.
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheryl Thurman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Cheryl Thurman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cheryl Thurman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cheryl Thurman works at
29 patients have reviewed Cheryl Thurman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryl Thurman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheryl Thurman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheryl Thurman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.