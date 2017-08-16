See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Overview

Cheryl Thurman, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Cheryl Thurman works at Baptist Medical Associates in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Leesgate
    9115 Leesgate Rd Ste A, Louisville, KY 40222 (502) 429-8011
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 16, 2017
    I think Cheryl is an excellent provider. She listens to me and takes the time to figure out what is going on. I trust her to make the right decisions in my medical care.
    Louisville, KY — Aug 16, 2017
    About Cheryl Thurman, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1912008251
    Education & Certifications

    • I.U.P.U.I.
