Cheryl Somers, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cheryl Somers, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA.
Cheryl Somers works at
Locations
MultiCare Rockwood Northpointe Specialty Center605 E Holland Ave Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99218 Directions (509) 342-3011Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, I would recommend Cheryl and her staff. Professional, friendly
About Cheryl Somers, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508312497
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheryl Somers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cheryl Somers accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cheryl Somers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cheryl Somers works at
3 patients have reviewed Cheryl Somers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryl Somers.
