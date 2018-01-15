See All Clinical Psychologists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Cheryl Simon, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Cheryl Simon, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Little Rock, AR. 

Dr. Simon works at Cheryl L. Simon, PhD in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cheryl L. Simon, PhD
    415 N McKinley St Ste 1040, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 663-5075
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 15, 2018
    Dr. Simon was caring and compassionate and really helped me move forward through my issues.
    — Jan 15, 2018
    About Dr. Cheryl Simon, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1407817695
    Education & Certifications

    • UAMS
    • Stephen F. Austin State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheryl Simon, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simon works at Cheryl L. Simon, PhD in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Simon’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

