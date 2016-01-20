Cheryl Scott-Richard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Cheryl Scott-Richard, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cheryl Scott-Richard, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Endicott, NY.
Cheryl Scott-Richard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jerry Duvinsky Phd Licensed Psychologist PC423 E Main St Ste 3, Endicott, NY 13760 Directions (607) 754-1101
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cheryl Scott-Richard?
Dr. Scott-Richard has been my psychologist for just over two years. I credit her ability to listen and help me understand myself (emotions,etc) for me still being alive, really. She's helped me understand myself, my feelings, who I am, and how I fit in this world... She is not a this is what's wrong with you or how does that make you feel kind of therapist... In working with her and discovering ME I have a strength and hope i'd forgotten had always existed in me.
About Cheryl Scott-Richard, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1942499389
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheryl Scott-Richard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cheryl Scott-Richard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cheryl Scott-Richard works at
2 patients have reviewed Cheryl Scott-Richard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryl Scott-Richard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheryl Scott-Richard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheryl Scott-Richard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.