Dr. Cheryl Morgan, DNP

Dr. Cheryl Morgan, DNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cheryl Morgan, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Texas City, TX. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Morgan works at Abigail Health Care Diabetes Clinic in Texas City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abigail Health Care Diabetes Clinic
    Abigail Health Care Diabetes Clinic
10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX 77591
(409) 203-7169

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injection Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Respiratory Infections Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Injection Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 19, 2022
    Excellent, quick and responsive to patient
    Ray Ivey — Jun 19, 2022
    Dr. Cheryl Morgan, DNP
    About Dr. Cheryl Morgan, DNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720460736
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheryl Morgan, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morgan works at Abigail Health Care Diabetes Clinic in Texas City, TX. View the full address on Dr. Morgan’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

