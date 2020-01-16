See All Counselors in Northville, MI
Cheryl Mattison, LMSW

Counseling
5 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Cheryl Mattison, LMSW is a Counselor in Northville, MI. 

Cheryl Mattison works at Cheryl Mattison LMSW in Northville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Cheryl Mattison LMSW
    120 W Main St Ste 202, Northville, MI 48167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 318-3138

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Couples Therapy

Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disorders Related to Physical and Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Cheryl Mattison, LMSW

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861524381
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cheryl Mattison, LMSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cheryl Mattison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cheryl Mattison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Cheryl Mattison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cheryl Mattison works at Cheryl Mattison LMSW in Northville, MI. View the full address on Cheryl Mattison’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Cheryl Mattison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryl Mattison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheryl Mattison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheryl Mattison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

