Overview

Cheryl Maddern, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Torrance, CA. 

Cheryl Maddern works at Cheryl Maddern, MFT in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cheryl Maddern, MFT
    Cheryl Maddern, MFT
24050 Madison St Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 15, 2019
    Cheryl has been a major asset with helping me to develop healthy boundaries in my personal relationships and work environment. When I didn't have the understanding or strength of how to address situations, she gave me the tools, was understanding yet firm and guided me through the challenges. The person I was almost a decade ago has been replaced by a much wiser and extremely happier version of myself. Thanks Cheryl!
    About Cheryl Maddern, MFT

    Specialties
    Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1952457186
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    Family Services Of Long Beach, Ca
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    California State University Of Dominguez Hills
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cheryl Maddern, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cheryl Maddern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cheryl Maddern has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Cheryl Maddern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cheryl Maddern works at Cheryl Maddern, MFT in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Cheryl Maddern’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Cheryl Maddern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryl Maddern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheryl Maddern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheryl Maddern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.