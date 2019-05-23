Dr. Cheryl Laflame, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laflame is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Laflame, PSY.D
Dr. Cheryl Laflame, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Sarasota, FL.
Cheryl Laflame Psy.d.5971 Cattlemen Ln, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 321-0256
- Humana
I worked with Dr. LaFlame for about a year as I was dealing with a major life transition and a tremendous amount of grief. I've been lucky to have worked with a couple skilled therapists in my life, but I did my deepest and most profound work with Dr. LaFlame. She demonstrated great empathy and objectivity and asked wonderfully insightful questions that challenged me in a way to move me forward. And she also showed tough love and called "bullsh*t" when I wasn't being honest with myself or her. She held space for me to do "my work" and helped me learn how to hold space for myself. I'll forever be grateful for her guidance. Choosing a therapist is a very personal decision, and not every therapist is a good fit for everyone. For me, Dr. LaFlame was a perfect fit, and I would recommend her without reservation.
