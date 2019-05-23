See All Clinical Psychologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Cheryl Laflame, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Cheryl Laflame, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Sarasota, FL. 

Dr. Laflame works at Peace River Psychology Center in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cheryl Laflame Psy.d.
    5971 Cattlemen Ln, Sarasota, FL 34232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 321-0256
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 23, 2019
    I worked with Dr. LaFlame for about a year as I was dealing with a major life transition and a tremendous amount of grief. I've been lucky to have worked with a couple skilled therapists in my life, but I did my deepest and most profound work with Dr. LaFlame. She demonstrated great empathy and objectivity and asked wonderfully insightful questions that challenged me in a way to move me forward. And she also showed tough love and called "bullsh*t" when I wasn't being honest with myself or her. She held space for me to do "my work" and helped me learn how to hold space for myself. I'll forever be grateful for her guidance. Choosing a therapist is a very personal decision, and not every therapist is a good fit for everyone. For me, Dr. LaFlame was a perfect fit, and I would recommend her without reservation.
    May 23, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Cheryl Laflame, PSY.D
    About Dr. Cheryl Laflame, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114041944
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheryl Laflame, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laflame is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laflame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laflame works at Peace River Psychology Center in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Laflame’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Laflame. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laflame.

