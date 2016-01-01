Dr. Cheryl Kent, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Kent, DC
Overview
Dr. Cheryl Kent, DC is a Chiropractor in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic, Florida Campus.
Dr. Kent works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Balance Chiropractic & Wellness Care471 N Semoran Blvd Ste B, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 670-8990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kent?
About Dr. Cheryl Kent, DC
- Chiropractic
- 6 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740733930
Education & Certifications
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic, Florida Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kent accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kent works at
Dr. Kent speaks Spanish.
Dr. Kent has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.