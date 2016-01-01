See All Chiropractors in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Cheryl Kent, DC

Chiropractic
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Cheryl Kent, DC is a Chiropractor in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic, Florida Campus.

Dr. Kent works at Balance Chiropractic & Wellness Care in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Balance Chiropractic & Wellness Care
    471 N Semoran Blvd Ste B, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 670-8990

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Injuries
Back Pain
Arthritis
Back Injuries
Back Pain

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Decompression Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Decompression Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Massage Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    About Dr. Cheryl Kent, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1740733930
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Palmer College Of Chiropractic, Florida Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheryl Kent, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kent works at Balance Chiropractic & Wellness Care in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kent’s profile.

    Dr. Kent has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

