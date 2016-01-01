See All Nurse Practitioners in Warwick, RI
Cheryl Haynes, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (6)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Cheryl Haynes, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Warwick, RI. 

Cheryl Haynes works at Primary Care Partners in Warwick, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care Partners
    2756 Post Rd Ste 103, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 384-6007
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    About Cheryl Haynes, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235284431
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cheryl Haynes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Cheryl Haynes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cheryl Haynes works at Primary Care Partners in Warwick, RI. View the full address on Cheryl Haynes’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Cheryl Haynes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryl Haynes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheryl Haynes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheryl Haynes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

