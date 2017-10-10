See All Nurse Practitioners in Hollywood, FL
Cheryl Greenberg, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Cheryl Greenberg, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hollywood, FL. 

Cheryl Greenberg works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Hollywood, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Cardiac Services
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 605, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 265-7900
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 10, 2017
    She takes the time to listen to me! She explains things and really cares about the "whole" person, not just the medical aspects.
    About Cheryl Greenberg, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407882400
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cheryl Greenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Cheryl Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cheryl Greenberg works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Cheryl Greenberg’s profile.

    Cheryl Greenberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryl Greenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheryl Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheryl Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

