Dr. Gotthelf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheryl Gotthelf, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cheryl Gotthelf, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hollywood, FL.
Dr. Gotthelf works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Marsha Minkin Psy D P A5700 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 983-7457
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gotthelf?
About Dr. Cheryl Gotthelf, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1396774196
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gotthelf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gotthelf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gotthelf works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gotthelf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gotthelf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gotthelf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gotthelf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.