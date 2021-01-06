Overview

Dr. Cheryl Frye, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University.



Dr. Frye works at Comprehensive Neuropsychological Services Pllc in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.