Cheryl Demonner, PA-C

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients
Overview

Cheryl Demonner, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. 

Cheryl Demonner works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1595 Soquel Dr Ste 400, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Cheryl Demonner, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1205067410
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Dominican Hospital

