Cheryl Cyr, LMHC
Overview
Cheryl Cyr, LMHC is a Counselor in Haines City, FL.
Cheryl Cyr works at
Locations
Florida Acupuncture Center Inc280 Patterson Rd Ste 1, Haines City, FL 33844 Directions (863) 242-3023
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I hired Cheryl to help me with my anxiety. I've been to therapy before but always end up right back in the same place. Having had been to therapy before I already knew about beliefs and my way of thinking. When Cheryl pulled out plastic wrap and wrapped a door with it, to show me how the words I was using, and thinking were keeping me stuck I finally understood. I've never been to a therapist that brings things to life the way she does. Every time I get anxious now I think about the plastic wrap
About Cheryl Cyr, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1477954303
Education & Certifications
- Lake Side Behavioral Health
- University of Central Florida
