Cheryl Crowe, OTR

Occupational Therapy
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Cheryl Crowe, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Detroit Lakes, MN. 

Cheryl Crowe works at Essentia Health St. Mary's Therapy Center (Detroit Lakes) in Detroit Lakes, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    St. Mary's Therapy Center (Detroit Lakes)
    1112 Lincoln Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Specialties
    • Occupational Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1760416374
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Cheryl Crowe, OTR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cheryl Crowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cheryl Crowe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Cheryl Crowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cheryl Crowe works at Essentia Health St. Mary's Therapy Center (Detroit Lakes) in Detroit Lakes, MN. View the full address on Cheryl Crowe’s profile.

    Cheryl Crowe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryl Crowe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheryl Crowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheryl Crowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

