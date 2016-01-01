Cheryl Colwell, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cheryl Colwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cheryl Colwell, LCPC
Overview
Cheryl Colwell, LCPC is a Counselor in Olney, IL.
Cheryl Colwell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Colwell Counseling & Consulting Services Inc.302 S Kitchell Ave Ste A, Olney, IL 62450 Directions (618) 392-2725
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cheryl Colwell?
About Cheryl Colwell, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1811186919
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheryl Colwell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Cheryl Colwell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cheryl Colwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cheryl Colwell works at
2 patients have reviewed Cheryl Colwell. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryl Colwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheryl Colwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheryl Colwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.