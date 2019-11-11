Cheryl Coletta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cheryl Coletta
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cheryl Coletta is a Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL.
Cheryl Coletta works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Partners in Recovery P.A.5301 N Federal Hwy Ste 380, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 279-5599
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Coletta is the best! She supports your personal growth, independence, progress towards building healthy relationships, and your goals. Such a positive life-changing psychologist!
About Cheryl Coletta
- Psychology
- English
- 1356774061
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheryl Coletta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cheryl Coletta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Cheryl Coletta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryl Coletta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheryl Coletta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheryl Coletta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.