Cheryl Clements, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of California San Diego (UCSD) and is affiliated with Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns.



Cheryl Clements works at Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.