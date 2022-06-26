Cheryl Chin, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cheryl Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cheryl Chin, MFT
Overview
Cheryl Chin, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann University.
Cheryl Chin works at
Locations
Foresight Mental Health3017 Telegraph Ave Ste 210, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 926-6677Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Cheryl is knowledgeable and resourceful. She was able to clarify and find the right direction for solutions that many other counselors couldn’t pin point. She also provides resources to address our different concerns. After decades of painful struggles and disappointing journeys with multiple counselors, we are very grateful to find Cheryl and happy to say we are working on the right direction for healing.
About Cheryl Chin, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1104099928
Education & Certifications
- MCP Hahnemann University
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheryl Chin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cheryl Chin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cheryl Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Cheryl Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryl Chin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheryl Chin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheryl Chin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.