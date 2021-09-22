See All Counselors in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Cheryl Burke, PSY.D

Counseling
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cheryl Burke, PSY.D is a Counselor in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Counseling, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Burke works at Intelligent Counseling Solutions, LLC in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL, Stuart, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana Veterans as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Holistic Wellness Consulting, llc
    2431 Aloma Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Holistic Wellness Consulting, llc
    1615 S Congress Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33445
    Monday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    12:30pm - 5:00pm
    Holistic Wellness Consulting, LLC
    32 Se Osceola St, Stuart, FL 34994
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    3:00pm - 5:00pm
    Holistic Wellness Consulting, llc
    777 S Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    Monday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana Veterans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 22, 2021
    Dr. Burke is absolutely wonder. She is caring, compassionate and has a gentle supportive way of giving you the tools to deal with many aspects of mental health. She makes me feel safe, and comfortable expressing myself and my emotions. After working with Dr. Burke, I realized that she validates me when I need it and also pushes back when I need it. I highly recommend her to anyone looking for self-improvement and an honest, professional Therapist.
    Annette — Sep 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cheryl Burke, PSY.D

    Counseling
    22 years of experience
    English
    1902943103
    Education & Certifications

    Osceola County Jail
    NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    ROLLINS COLLEGE
