Dr. Cheryl Burke, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cheryl Burke, PSY.D is a Counselor in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Counseling, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Burke works at
Holistic Wellness Consulting, llc2431 Aloma Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 704-3166Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Holistic Wellness Consulting, llc1615 S Congress Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 818-4881Monday12:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 5:00pmFriday12:30pm - 5:00pm
Holistic Wellness Consulting, LLC32 Se Osceola St, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (407) 704-3166Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday3:00pm - 5:00pm
Holistic Wellness Consulting, llc777 S Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 818-4881Monday11:00am - 5:00pmTuesday11:00am - 5:00pmWednesday11:00am - 5:00pmThursday11:00am - 5:00pmFriday11:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana Veterans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
Dr. Burke is absolutely wonder. She is caring, compassionate and has a gentle supportive way of giving you the tools to deal with many aspects of mental health. She makes me feel safe, and comfortable expressing myself and my emotions. After working with Dr. Burke, I realized that she validates me when I need it and also pushes back when I need it. I highly recommend her to anyone looking for self-improvement and an honest, professional Therapist.
- Counseling
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1902943103
- Osceola County Jail
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- ROLLINS COLLEGE
