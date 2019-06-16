Dr. Cheryl Benson-Blankenship, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson-Blankenship is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Benson-Blankenship, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cheryl Benson-Blankenship, PHD is a Counselor in Canton, OH.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2800 Market Ave N Ste 14, Canton, OH 44714 Directions (330) 497-1798
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benson-Blankenship?
I feel very comfortable with her. She makes you feel relaxed and gives good useable advice.
About Dr. Cheryl Benson-Blankenship, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1942275185
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benson-Blankenship has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benson-Blankenship accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benson-Blankenship has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson-Blankenship. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson-Blankenship.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson-Blankenship, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson-Blankenship appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.