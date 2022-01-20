Cheryl Baldwin, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cheryl Baldwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cheryl Baldwin, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cheryl Baldwin, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Cheryl Baldwin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carondelet Medical Group-Foothills5605 E River Rd Ste 219, Tucson, AZ 85750 Directions (520) 314-4275
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cheryl Baldwin?
She is wonderful ! She is focused on the member’ s symptoms and concerns and always has a plan of action ! She is a huge loss to your practice ! ??
About Cheryl Baldwin, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558561241
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheryl Baldwin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Cheryl Baldwin accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cheryl Baldwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cheryl Baldwin works at
147 patients have reviewed Cheryl Baldwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryl Baldwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheryl Baldwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheryl Baldwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.