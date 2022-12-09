Cheryl Allemand, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cheryl Allemand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cheryl Allemand, LMFT
Overview
Cheryl Allemand, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Gatos, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 800 Pollard Rd Ste B207, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 379-3370
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
In a word, Cheryl is phenomenal. She is a seriously incredible therapist - one that really makes you feel heard, and completely understood. I really believe she is unique in her approach to therapy, in that she offers no-nonsense practical advice for whatever life so happens to be throwing your way. This, to me, is invaluable. There’s zero fluff, and you just come away feeling like you’ve really been helped. She is also kind, extremely emphatic, and the perfect person you need in your corner when things get tough. I can’t recommend her highly enough, and I’m so grateful to have met her. I’ve had a variety of different types of issues, and Cheryl has been able to help with each and every one. She’s not fazed at all by any problem, and truly has the ability to tackle any concern.
About Cheryl Allemand, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1750324380
Frequently Asked Questions
