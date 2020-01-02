Dr. Cheryl Berger Israeloff, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger Israeloff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Berger Israeloff, OD
Overview
Dr. Cheryl Berger Israeloff, OD is an Optometrist in Garden City, NY. They completed their residency with St Albans Hosp
Dr. Berger Israeloff works at
Locations
Neuro Visual Center of New York300 Garden City Plz Ste 404, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 224-4888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She saved my daughter who was out of school for months because of a concussion that left her constantly dizzy. It turned out she needed prism glasses. She’s doing great now. Thanks to Dr Israeloff and her wonderful staff
About Dr. Cheryl Berger Israeloff, OD
- Optometry
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Albans Hosp
- Cornell University
Dr. Berger Israeloff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger Israeloff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger Israeloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger Israeloff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger Israeloff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger Israeloff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger Israeloff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.