Cherry Nelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cherry Nelson, APRN
Overview
Cherry Nelson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Cherry Nelson works at
Locations
-
1
Norton Community Medical Assocs2355 Poplar Level Rd Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 636-7444
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cherry Nelson?
Visits have been absolutely great! I had my 4th visit with Cherry recently and each time I leave feeling closer to my goals pertaining to good health for self, both mentally and physically. She is very thorough and also deeply insightful. I’m very happy I found her!
About Cherry Nelson, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003305525
Frequently Asked Questions
Cherry Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cherry Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cherry Nelson works at
3 patients have reviewed Cherry Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cherry Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cherry Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cherry Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.