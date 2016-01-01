See All Nurse Practitioners in Washington, DC
Cherron Boswell, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Cherron Boswell, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC. 

Cherron Boswell works at CORE HEALTH AND WELLNESS CENTER in Washington, DC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emerson Research Institute
    2516 Sheridan Rd SE Ste A, Washington, DC 20020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 610-6106
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    About Cherron Boswell, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720328206
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cherron Boswell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cherron Boswell works at CORE HEALTH AND WELLNESS CENTER in Washington, DC. View the full address on Cherron Boswell’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Cherron Boswell. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cherron Boswell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cherron Boswell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cherron Boswell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

