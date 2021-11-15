Cherri Penton, MP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cherri Penton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cherri Penton, MP
Cherri Penton, MP is a Psychologist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Cerebral Palsy Assn of Greater B R1805 College Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 923-3420
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Penton has treated my grandson for a couple years. He has gone from struggling with barely passable grades to being on the Honor Roll!! His behavior at home & school has improved so much.
About Cherri Penton, MP
- Psychology
- English
- 1578696555
