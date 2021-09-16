Cheron Zekavat has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Cheron Zekavat, MFT
Overview
Cheron Zekavat, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in West Hollywood, CA.
Cheron Zekavat works at
Locations
-
1
Affordable Los Angeles Psychiatrist8265 W Sunset Blvd Ste 204, West Hollywood, CA 90046 Directions (323) 375-0950
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cheron Zekavat?
I have been seeing Cheron for almost five years now. My life has without a doubt improved dramatically since I began working with her. She is immensely intuitive and versed in a variety of evidence based practices and interventions and skillfully applies them in a way that supports my specific needs. She has an impeccable memory, which shows how much she cares that she is able to remember details about a life event that I shared years ago. She has a keen ability to reframe problematic thought patters and prompt me to think about things in a brand new adaptive way. Cheron’s intellect is matched by her compassion and her demeanor is reflective of her nurturing instinct. She is a healer if I’ve ever seen one. Anyone who has the fortune of encountering Cheron as their therapist will be better off having done so.
About Cheron Zekavat, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1497888135
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheron Zekavat accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cheron Zekavat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cheron Zekavat works at
3 patients have reviewed Cheron Zekavat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheron Zekavat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheron Zekavat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheron Zekavat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.