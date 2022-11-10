Cherity Mays, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cherity Mays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cherity Mays, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cherity Mays, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Amarillo, TX.
Cherity Mays works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Tech Health science1400 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 414-9970
-
2
Ams1900 S Coulter St Ste B, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 350-7312
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cherity Mays?
Charity is now at the Z Clinic. Very easy to talk to. Knowledgeable. I’ve only seen her twice, but I am impressed with her and I trust her. That’s saying a lot coming from me. My wife is also very happy with her.
About Cherity Mays, FNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578921102
Frequently Asked Questions
Cherity Mays has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Cherity Mays accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cherity Mays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cherity Mays works at
3 patients have reviewed Cherity Mays. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cherity Mays.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cherity Mays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cherity Mays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.