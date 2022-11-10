See All Nurse Practitioners in Amarillo, TX
Cherity Mays, FNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Cherity Mays, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Amarillo, TX. 

Cherity Mays works at Amarillo Medical Specialist LLP in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
    Texas Tech Health science
    1400 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 414-9970
    Ams
    1900 S Coulter St Ste B, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 350-7312

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 10, 2022
    Charity is now at the Z Clinic. Very easy to talk to. Knowledgeable. I’ve only seen her twice, but I am impressed with her and I trust her. That’s saying a lot coming from me. My wife is also very happy with her.
    Kenneth — Nov 10, 2022
    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1578921102
    Cherity Mays, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cherity Mays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cherity Mays has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Cherity Mays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cherity Mays works at Amarillo Medical Specialist LLP in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Cherity Mays’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Cherity Mays. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cherity Mays.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cherity Mays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cherity Mays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

