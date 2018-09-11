See All Physicians Assistants in Bronx, NY
Cheriee McDonald, MPH Icon-share Share Profile

Cheriee McDonald, MPH

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Cheriee McDonald, MPH is a Physician Assistant in Bronx, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essen Medical Associates, Bronx, NY 10458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 618-0401
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Cheriee McDonald?

    Sep 11, 2018
    Cheriee has the best talent in the field of Medicine, sharp, attentive, concise, and has Earned the Trust of hundreds of patients who sought Cheriee's guidance. my personal medical experience lasted 2 years, In which Cheriee's medical guidance pulled me through 10 years of health issues. Cheriee is a fine individual with the experience to help people of all walks of life. Karl M. Powers
    Karl M. Powers in CT, CT — Sep 11, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Cheriee McDonald, MPH
    How would you rate your experience with Cheriee McDonald, MPH?
    • Likelihood of recommending Cheriee McDonald to family and friends

    Cheriee McDonald's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Cheriee McDonald

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cheriee McDonald, MPH.

    About Cheriee McDonald, MPH

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104153857
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cheriee McDonald has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Cheriee McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Cheriee McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheriee McDonald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheriee McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheriee McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Cheriee McDonald, MPH?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.