Cherie Millirons accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cherie Millirons, PA-C
Overview
Cherie Millirons, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pueblo, CO.
Cherie Millirons works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pueblo Community Health Center300 Colorado Ave, Pueblo, CO 81004 Directions (719) 543-8711
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cherie Millirons?
About Cherie Millirons, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1518995901
Education & Certifications
- Wichita State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Cherie Millirons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cherie Millirons works at
Cherie Millirons has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cherie Millirons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cherie Millirons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cherie Millirons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.